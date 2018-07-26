Wrong targets hit as gunmen botch double shooting in Dublin

GARDAI believe that two botched shootings in the space of less than 50 minutes yesterday in Ballymun are linked.

In a bizarre development, Independent.ie can reveal that a man who was shot in the leg was not the intended target of the attack, and a house that was hit by shots 50 minutes later in retaliation was also wrongly targeted.

In the first incident, a 34-year-old local man was blasted in the leg with a shotgun at Shangan Green.

The man was rushed to the Mater Hospital where he was being treated for non- life-threatening injuries last night.

Gardai at the scene of a shooting in Ballymun this evening Photo: Tony Gavin

Before the man had even arrived at the hospital, a number of shots were fired at a house in Belclare View, 2km away from the scene of the first shooting.

The shots were fired from a handgun and went up through the roof of the innocent woman’s home.

No injuries were caused in that incident, which resulted in damage to windows.

Gardai said two people were seen fleeing the scene on a motorbike.

No arrests have been made in either case, and gardai in Ballymun are appealing for information about both shootings.

“Gardai believe that the shootings are linked, and are part of an ongoing dispute in the locality,” a senior source told Independentie.

There is no evidence that yesterday’s shootings are linked to a bitter feud involving Ballymun-based gangland criminal Derek‘Bottler’ Devoy.

Eleven months ago, Devoy was the intended target when his sister Antoinette Corbally (48) and locksmith Clinton Shannon (30), both innocent victims, were shot dead at his family home by members of the Hutch mob.

Yesterday’s incidents are linked to a spate of shootings which happened in the troubled northside suburb last year as part of a separate dispute.

Dublin North West TD Noel Rock condemned the gunmen who struck yesterday.

“I was alarmed to learn of a shooting in Ballymun,” he said.

“A shooting like this, happening in broad daylight, in a residential area like Shangan Green which is full of children, is some thing

which would strike fear into the heart of any parent.”

