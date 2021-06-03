Worker held at gunpoint in cash in transit robbery

A worker was held at gunpoint during an armed robbery on a cash in transit van in Dublin earlier today.

The raid was carried out after 11am in the Crumlin area of the capital.

At least one man, armed with a suspected firearm, was involved in the incident.

The cash in transit worker was held at gunpoint outside the post office on the Old County Road.

He was threatened before the cash box, which contained up to €50,000, was taken.

The suspect then fled the scene in a blue vehicle which was found a short distance away on Windmill Avenue.

The car has since been recovered for technical examination and gardaí are continuing their investigations.

The cash box and suspected firearm have not yet been recovered and gardaí are canvassing the area for CCTV.

Gardaí in Crumlin are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

It is the second cash in transit robbery in the area in recent months.

In February a cyclist dressed in an An Post uniform carried out a raid outside a post office in Crumlin Village.

A cash-in-transit employee had entered the premises with a cash box before being approached by a man holding a firearm.

The armed suspect then escaped on a bicycle down Windmill Road, in the direction of the Kildare Road, in Crumlin.

It’s believed the cash box taken in that raid contained around €50,000.