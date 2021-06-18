Woman’s car hijacked after she was held at knifepoint in Cork

A woman's car was hijacked after she was held at knifepoint in Co Cork.

Gardaí have arrested a man, aged in his 30s, following the incident that occurred on June 9.

Shortly before midnight on this day, the woman was sitting in her car on the Reforge Road and was approached by an armed man who demanded she got out of the car.

She got out of the car and the man got in, however, he was unable to start it because the woman took the keys with her.

The man then threatened the woman again and demanded that she handed over the keys before he dropped the knife and took off running.

The knife was later recovered at the scene and an investigation was carried out by detectives on June 17.

A search warrant took place at a house in Cork city and a man was arrested and detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.