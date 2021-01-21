Woman ‘very lucky to be alive’ after being stabbed in neck during armed robbery in city centre

Gardai at the scene near the IFSC, George’s Dock, Dublin 1, after a woman was stabbed during an apparent mugging on January 20, 2021

A 48-year-old woman required life saving surgery after she was stabbed in the neck during the course of an attempted robbery in the capital’s city centre last night.

The shocking incident unfolded at 9.30pm near the CHQ building at Custom House Quay.

It can be revealed that a lone male on a bicycle approached the woman who was walking home from work.

Senior sources say that the thug demanded money from the woman who is an office cleaner and originally from Asia.

However he then stabbed her in the neck without warning in an incident that caused huge blood loss.

The male then cycled from the scene towards the Quays without obtaining any money from his victim.

Despite the horrific nature of her injuries, the woman remained conscious and was able to call emergency services from her mobile phone.

Gardai and ambulance personnel were quickly on the scene and she was rushed to the Mater Hospital where she underwent life saving surgery late last night.

There has been no arrests yet in the case but the area is covered by “excellent quality CCTV” and gardai are hopeful of making progress in the case.

“This lady is very, very lucky to be alive and this was a very savage crime. She didn’t even put up a fight and was no threat to him,” a senior source said.

“The area was pretty deserted at the time because of all the travel restrictions and the victim was on her way home from work when she was attacked,” the source added.

The scene of the brutal stab attack remained sealed off this morning as gardai carried out further investigations.

The case is being investigated by Store Street gardai who are examining whether the shocking incident is linked to two other north inner city street robberies in recent days in the Talbot street area.

