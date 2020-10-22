Woman to appear in court today over details on social media claiming the identity of teenage boy found guilty of the murder of Ana Kriégel

A woman is due to appear in court today in connection with the circulation of images and details on social media claiming the identity of the teenage boy found guilty of the murder of Ana Kriégel.

The woman is expected to appear before a sitting of Waterford District Court at 10.30am this morning, October 22 in connection with the ongoing Garda investigation.

An investigation was launched when images and details were circulated online despite a court order being in place preventing the 14-year-old boys being named and a provision under the Children Act that prohibits the identification of minors accused or convicted of a criminal offence.

This is the first person to face prosecution following a lengthy Garda investigation led by Gardaí based in the Dublin Region.

