Woman threw pint glass at Irish singer and destroyed guitar he bought with tip given to him by Taylor Swift

Without warning, after being harassed for 20 minutes, I got an empty pint glass threw at my face with full force which connected and smashed and also cracking and breaking my guitar.”

Co Antrim singer/songwriter Tiernán Heffron with Taylor Swift at the Tipsy Bird in Belfast Expand

Co Antrim singer/songwriter Tiernán Heffron with Taylor Swift at the Tipsy Bird in Belfast

Garrett Hargan

Police say a woman who threw a pint glass at a musician as he performed in a Belfast city centre bar has been issued with a community resolution notice.

Tiernán Heffron shared a post on Facebook explaining that as he was setting up for a gig in a bar on Friday night someone threw a pint glass at his face.

