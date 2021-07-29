Woman receives medical treatment after burglar ‘uses knife’ in Kildare robbery

A woman had to receive medical attention after trying to escape an alleged armed robbery in Athy, Co Kildare, this morning.

The woman was injured after she confronted a man who entered her home at around 5am with what is believed to be a knife.

She received medical treatment at the scene.

A number of items were taken from the property and some of these were later found in the area.

After searching around the property gardaí arrested a man who fit the description of the suspect.

He was brought to Kildare Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.