Woman receives medical treatment after burglar ‘uses knife’ in Kildare robbery

Ciara O'Loughlin

A woman had to receive medical attention after trying to escape an alleged armed robbery in Athy, Co Kildare, this morning. 

The woman was injured after she confronted a man who entered her home at around 5am with what is believed to be a knife. 

She received medical treatment at the scene.

A number of items were taken from the property and some of these were later found in the area. 

After searching around the property gardaí arrested a man who fit the description of the suspect. 

He was brought to Kildare Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

