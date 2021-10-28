Woman questioned over alleged Galway hit and run that left man fighting for his life

A woman is being questioned in relation to a hit and run incident in Galway which has left a 49-year old Portuguese man fighting for his life.

Venâncio ‘Costa’ Sousa, originally from the Madeira Islands and who has worked in construction in Galway for the past eight years, suffered multiple injuries in the incident which happened near his home in Furbo on Sunday night.

Gardaí are questioning a woman who presented at a garda station in Co Clare in relation to the incident.

Gardaí at Salthill have reiterated their appeal for witnesses to the incident which happened on the road between Furbo church and a filling station where Mr Sousa was walking to around 8pm on Sunday night.

Mr Sousa, a window fitter with Galway company JJ Rhatigan, was discovered inside the garden wall of a house by the occupants around 11am on Monday morning. He was rushed to University Hospital Galway where he is on life support.

He suffered head and facial injuries, multiple broken ribs, internal injuries and a broken pelvis.

His sister Mariana, who has travelled from her home in London to be with him, said her family are in shock.

"He's very sick in hospital, in intensive care. We are all shocked,” she said.

A GoFundMe drive set up by his sister on Wednesday with a target of £50,000 has so far raised almost one thousand pounds.

“At this time any help is important to save Costa's life, and I thank from the bottom of my heart all those who can generously help,” added Mariana Sousa.