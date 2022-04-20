A woman prison officer is recovering after being stabbed with a ‘shiv’ while breaking up a fight in Mountjoy Prison, while a male officer was also injured during the incident.

According to the Irish Prison Officers Association (IPOA), a fight broke out between a group of up to 10 prisoners in the A3 section of Mountjoy Prison on Tuesday afternoon during “unlocking”.

“Unlocking” refers to process of opening cells so inmates can move about the prisons for meals and other regular services.

According to the IPOA, several staff mobilised to break up the fight and two prison officers were injured during the intervention.

The IPOA confirmed that a female officer was “kicked in the stomach”, and stabbed with a type of improvised knife, commonly called a “shiv”.

The association said the female officer’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

A male officer also sustained a “broken wrist” during the altercation and both officers were brought directly to hospital for treatment after the incident.

Deputy General Secretary of the IPOA, Jim Mitchell, said attacks on prison officers have increased since Covid-19 restrictions in prisons began to ease.

He described the attack on an officer with a shiv as a new and worrying “departure” for the prison service.

“We’re hearing anecdotally from around the prisons that the incidents of assaults are beginning to rise again with the unlocking of the prisoners,” he said.

“Our concern is for our members, and it is a new departure for one of our members to be attacked with a shiv and definitely an unwelcome development over recent years has been female staff being attacked.”

Mr Mitchell said when a fight breaks out in a prison, officers have no choice but to intervene to stop the incident from escalating.

“The staff don’t have any option but to intervene because these things can grow and get bigger and bigger if unchecked.

“Standing still and letting it play out isn’t an option for us.”

He said the reason assaults in prison dropped during the lockdown, is because not all areas were opened at once.

Mr Mitchell said while his association is not calling for a return to lockdown, a “regime management plan” is needed.

“In other words, not everything gets opened completely every day. There’s not a universal opening,” he said.

“Depending on how many staff you have available for a particular area, that there is a certain amount of prisoners let out consequently.

“So, if staff are drawn away – that have to go to hospitals, go to court, have to go somewhere else – that there isn’t an automatic everything gets opened no matter what the staffing is.”

He argued staffing levels in prisons have “always been an issue” and prison officers are now required to more work in the courts which is stretching existing resources further.

He added: “What we’re saying is, if they are not going to give us more bodies then what they have to do is actually close down a certain amount of services in the prison. If we have full staff no problem, and that would be adhered to in a regime management plan.”

Meanwhile, Mr Mitchell said the most recent assault on officers raises another issue which is the reporting of these incident to gardaí.

He said while prisons officers can report an assault to gardaí, generally they would not.

He said “it’s down to the management of the prison” to report an attack on a prison officer to gardaí.

“Sometimes it does happen, sometimes it doesn’t happen. It’s very hit and miss,” he said.

“They [prison officers] could go and do it, they same way as every other citizen in the country could but given the nature of our job and given where we are and how we work, the concern of the two members of staff would obviously not be to report it to the guards, for their own welfare.

“Unfortunately given the number of assaults we’ve had over an extended period of time, we’ve always said there should be some proper system whereby the obligation is on the prison to automatically report it to the Gardaí and while we do know it happens in some instances, it definitely doesn’t happen in all.”

The Irish Prison Service confirmed that an incident occurred in Mountjoy Prison on April 19 involving two prison officers.

In a statement issued to Independent.ie, it said: "The incident is being investigated and An Garda Síochána have been notified."

"Any act of violence against a prison officer is unacceptable. Any criminal act carried out within our prisons, including an assault on a staff member, should be reported to An Gardaí Síochána for investigation and prosecution," the statement said.