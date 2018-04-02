GARDAÍ are investigating a terrifying attempted robbery in west Dublin which saw a woman left with stab wounds.

Woman left with stab wounds after attempted robbery - terrifying incident caught on CCTV

The incident unfolded at the Mill Park apartment complex in Clondalkin on Friday at around 10pm.

A woman in her 30s was approached by a man who tried to take her handbag. Shocking CCTV footage shows the man approaching the woman from behind as she walks through gates at the complex and attempting to grab her handbag.

A struggle ensues and the man can be seen violently swinging at the woman before fleeing the scene empty handed. The woman was brought to Tallaght hospital where she was treated for non life-threatening stab wounds to her hand and leg.

No arrests have yet been made and investigations are continuing. Gardaí are asking witnesses or anyone who may have been in the location between 9.30pm and 10.30pm to contact their local gardaí.

Online Editors