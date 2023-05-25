Woman known to teen victim of viral attack in Navan linked to second alleged assault

“There are no imminent plans for any arrest in relation to the second incident,” a source said.

A still from the video of the assault on the 14-year-old boy in Navan. Sources say it is possible this is linked to the second incident

Ken Foy

AN alleged assault on a teenage girl in Navan, Co Meath may be linked to an earlier attack on a 14-year-old boy in the town.