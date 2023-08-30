Woman in court charged with murder of man found off Slieve League mountain

A woman has appeared at Letterkenny Court charged with the murder of a man whose body was found in waters off Slieve League mountain in Co Donegal. Nikita Burns, 21, of Bundoran Westend Accommodation, Westend, Magheracar, Bundoran, appeared at a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court on Tuesday. She is charged with the murder contrary to common law of Robert Wilkin, also known as Robin Wilkin, at an unknown place on Sunday June 25.