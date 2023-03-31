| 8.5°C Dublin

Woman considered a ‘major player’ in Black Axe international crime gang questioned over €10m in bank accounts

Woman suspected of having ‘controlled laundering and money mules’

Gardaí, Europol and international law enforcement agencies are targeting Black Axe. Photo: Artur Widak Expand
Stock image. Getty Expand
Commercial ships were used to bring goods from Vietnam and China to western Africa. Stock photo Expand

Ken Foy

A woman who is considered a key figure in the so-called Black Axe crime group has been arrested.

The suspect (40), who is based in Clondalkin, west Dublin, remained in custody yesterday at a garda station.

