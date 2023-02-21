| 9.9°C Dublin

exclusive Woman bombarded with 3,800 calls from jailed ‘Gucci gang’ member warns ‘he's coming for me’

Gangster Martin Cunningham hounded the woman with more than 3,800 calls from inside Mountjoy

The young mum had to quit her job and move to different area Expand
Martin Cunningham Expand
The aftermath of Cunningham&rsquo;s machete attack Expand

The aftermath of Cunningham’s machete attack

Patrick O'Connell

A woman threatened with death by jailed ‘Gucci gang’ member Martin Cunningham, who has bombarded her with calls from his prison cell, has said she believes he is come for her when he gets out.

Gangster Cunningham, who served three years for a machete attack on a rival outside Finglas Garda Station, hounded the woman with more than 3,800 calls from inside Mountjoy.

