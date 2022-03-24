The woman arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Ballyfermot father of three Michael Tormey has been released without charge.

Gardaí said a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí investigating the murder of Michael Tormey in Dublin earlier this year had arrested the woman earlier this week.

She was the second woman known to Mr Tormey to be arrested as part of the investigation.

The 49-year-old was shot dead in the early hours of Sunday, January 9 outside his home on Thomond Road in Ballyfermot.

Mr Tormey had been at a social gathering earlier that evening but gardaí ruled this out as being linked to his killing.

On Monday morning detectives arrested a woman aged in her early 30s as part of the investigation.

She was held at Clondalkin garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Independent.ie understands that the woman is known to Mr Tormey and is the second woman who knew the victim to be arrested as part of the probe.

A garda spokesman said that investigations into the fatal shooting are ongoing.

In January a woman, also aged in her 30s, was arrested in relation to the investigation and quizzed for several days before being released without charge.

One man is currently before the courts charged with the murder of Michael Tormey.