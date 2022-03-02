Woman arrested in murder investigation after man stabbed in Belfast

Police at the scene of a murder in the Filbert Drive area of west Belfast on March 2nd, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A woman has been arrested as part of a murder investigation after a man was stabbed in west Belfast just before midnight on Tuesday.

The PSNI and ambulance service were called to a house on Filbert Drive area in Dunmurry.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman is in custody awaiting enquiries, according to police.

A large police presence remained at the terrace property in the quiet cul-de-sac overnight as forensics officers arrived at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “We received a report, just before 11.50pm, that a man had been stabbed at a property in the Filbert Drive area of west Belfast.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, a man was pronounced dead a short time later.

“A woman has been arrested and is currently in custody assisting with our enquiries.

“Our enquiries are at any early stage. However, I would appeal to anyone with information about this incident to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1950 of 01/03/22.”