| 6.2°C Dublin

Woman arrested in murder investigation after man stabbed in Belfast

Police at the scene of a murder in the Filbert Drive area of west Belfast on March 2nd, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) Expand

Close

Police at the scene of a murder in the Filbert Drive area of west Belfast on March 2nd, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police at the scene of a murder in the Filbert Drive area of west Belfast on March 2nd, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police at the scene of a murder in the Filbert Drive area of west Belfast on March 2nd, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Kevin Scott

A woman has been arrested as part of a murder investigation after a man was stabbed in west Belfast just before midnight on Tuesday.

The PSNI and ambulance service were called to a house on Filbert Drive area in Dunmurry.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman is in custody awaiting enquiries, according to police.

A large police presence remained at the terrace property in the quiet cul-de-sac overnight as forensics officers arrived at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “We received a report, just before 11.50pm, that a man had been stabbed at a property in the Filbert Drive area of west Belfast.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, a man was pronounced dead a short time later.

“A woman has been arrested and is currently in custody assisting with our enquiries.

“Our enquiries are at any early stage. However, I would appeal to anyone with information about this incident to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1950 of 01/03/22.”

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy