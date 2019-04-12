A woman has been arrested as part of the investigation into the gruesome killing of a Polish gardener at his Cork home last year.

Woman arrested as part of garda murder probe into death of Polish gardener

Mikolaj Wilk (35) was attacked last June by a masked gang in his home with machetes - in front of his family.

He died after suffering from multiple cut and slash-type injuries.

Gardai have confirmed that a woman has been arrested and is currently being held at Gurranabraher garda station.

The woman in her 30s is the sixth person to have been arrested as part of the investigation.

A fifth person - a man (30s) was arrested yesterday and is currently detained at Togher garda station, while another man (30s) was released without charge and a file prepared for the DPP, after initially being held in Gurranabraher garda station.

Three other men - two Poles and a Latvian national - were arrested last January but later released without charge.

The inquest into Mr Wilk's death was adjourned last week at the request of gardai who are continuing their investigation.

Machetes were used as the Polish father of two was hacked to death by a masked gang at his home in Maglin, Ballincollig at around 3am on June 10 last year.

