Investigators at the scene on Henrietta Street in Dublin on Tuesday night where a man was earlier found with stab wounds following an incident. Photo: Damien Storan.

A woman has been arrested and is being questioned after two men were injured in stabbings in the capital last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the incidents on two separate streets in Dublin’s north-inner city at around 8pm.

There were reports of a disturbance involving a group of people and when gardaí arrived they discovered one man with stab wounds on Parnell Street, and another on Henrietta Street.

Gardaí believe the two stabbings are linked but are attempting to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the attacks.

Indepenent.ie has learned that a woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested overnight in relation to the investigation and is being held at Store Street garda station.

The two men were taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital for treatment after suffering serious but non-life threatening stab wounds.

Their ages are not yet known and one of the men is understood to be receiving treatment in a high-dependency unit due to the seriousness of his injuries.

The two injured men and the woman in custody are all originally from Eastern Europe and are believed to be known to each other.

Gardaí preserved both scenes overnight to allow for forensic examinations to be carried out, which have since been completed.

A source said: “Gardaí believe the two incidents are linked but are still trying to determine what exactly happened and what led to this dispute escalating.

“They are also in the process of verifying the details of the injured men, one of whom is seriously injured but the injuries are non-life threatening”.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time, or anyone with information in relation to the stabbings, to contact Store Street garda station.

The female remains in garda custody for questioning and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.