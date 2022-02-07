A WOMAN is expected to appear in court later today after an 83-year-old man was allegedly the victim of a burglary-and-deception incident at his rural home in the early hours of this morning.

The incident unfolded at around 4.40am at the property near Athy, Co Kildare, when a local man noticed a silver vehicle at the front of the victim’s house. He also saw a woman leaving the house.

He became suspicious and concerned for the elderly man’s welfare.

The witness immediately contacted gardaí and attempted to block the suspect’s car to prevent it from leaving the scene.

Gardaí rushed to the scene and it is alleged that the 33-year-old woman attempted to drive at their patrol car. However, her car ended up getting stuck in mud.

It is alleged that the woman had earlier taken a sum of around €100 from the man under false pretences.

The victim was not assaulted or injured in the alleged incident.

This cash has since been recovered by gardaí and the car the woman was travelling in seized,

The arrested woman is from the Athy area and sources say it is likely she may face additional charges relating to dangerous driving.

Gardaí in a number of Leinster divisions are becoming increasingly concerned about a spike in burglaries.

In particular, the Laois/Offaly division saw a large increase in December and, unlike this morning's incident, it is believed that an organised burglary gang from south Dublin is responsible for many of the crimes.

“They have been using the motorway network to absolutely fleece the place in recent weeks,” a source said today.

Gardaí continue to appeal for information about an aggravated burglary on Co Sligo man Thomas ‘Tom’ Niland (73), who has been left in a critical condition in hospital.

Gardaí are searching for a gang of men who left the pensioner fighting for his life in hospital after brutally assaulted him during a rural aggravated burglary.

Mr Niland suffered serious injuries to his head and body during the break-in at his home.

Detectives believe three masked men were directly involved in the attack at Mr Niland’s home in Skreen, Co Sligo on January 18, but have not ruled out that a fourth person may have been waiting in a getaway car outside.

The retired farmer was watching television in his home at around 7pm that evening when there was a knock on the door.