Woman arrested after €180,000 of crystal meth seized in Dublin Airport

The drugs were seized by Revenue in Dublin Airport

Gardaí have seized almost €200,000 worth of crystal meth from a young woman who travelled into Ireland from Dubai over the weekend.

The significant drugs haul was discovered as a result of routine profiling at Dublin Airport on Sunday.

The woman, who is a South African national, had just disembarked a flight from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) when she was stopped by Revenue officers.

Following a search of her bag around 3kg of Crystal Methamphetamine was discovered with an estimated street value of €180,000.

The woman was arrested and brought to Ballymun Garda Station where she remains under drugs trafficking legislation.

She can be held for a period of up to seven days before either being charged or released from custody pending a file to the DPP.

A Revenue spokesperson said that the seizure was made as a result of routine profiling and that the woman had just disembarked a flight from Dubai when she was searched.

“These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting drug smuggling. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on freephone number 1800 295 295,” the spokesman added.

Gardaí said that investigations into the drugs seizure are ongoing.

In separate operation this morning local and national garda units seized almost €100,000 worth of cannabis in south Dublin following an intelligence investigation with Revenue.

Gardaí attached to the Terenure Drugs Unit, supported by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), carried out a search at a residence in Rathgar, Dublin 6, shortly after 11am.

During the operation a package with 4.8kg of cannabis herb, with an estimated street value of €96,000, was discovered.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently being held at Terenure Garda Station under drug trafficking legislation.

Online Editors