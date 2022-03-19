Woman and two men arrested as Gardaí find loaded shotgun and drugs worth €50,000 at Dublin house

Two men and woman have been arrested after suspected drugs and a firearm were seized by Gardaí in Dublin overnight.

“As part of Operation Tara, the Divisional Drugs Unit based at Kevin Street Garda Station conducted a search of a house under warrant in the Kevin Street area of Dublin 8 on Friday, 18th March,” a Garda statement said.

"In the course of the search, a loaded shotgun and ammunition (ballistic examination pending) was discovered along with quantities of suspected cocaine and cannabis (pending analysis) worth €50,000."

A woman aged in her 40s and two men aged in their 30s and 40s were arrested at the scene.

They are currently detained under section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 in Kevin Street and Kilmainham Stations.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.