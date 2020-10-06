A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after a shooting in Coleraine.

Police were scrambled to the Bushmills Road scene late on Monday night.

The 61-year-old woman was hit after a number of shots were fired at a home. Another man is also thought to have been injured.

The area has been cordoned off and there remains a large police presence with searches underway and forensic officers examining the scene. Dog units are also patrolling the area.

The front window of the terrace property has been smashed.

Authorities have said the police operation is likely to continue on into the day.

One eyewitness told the Belfast Telegraph that he heard “a few shots".

“At first I wasn’t sure if it was fireworks or not, there was no screaming or anything like that," he said.

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald condemned those responsible.

The East Londonderry MLA said: “No one wants to see reckless and very dangerous incidents like this in Coleraine.

"I have spoken to the PSNI about this incident this morning.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer society and need to be taken off the streets and anyone with information on what happened should bring it forward to the PSNI.”

In a statement, the PSNI added: "Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a shooting in Coleraine last night, Monday October 5.

"Shortly before midnight a number of shots were fired at the front of a property on the Bushmills Road. A 61-year-old woman inside the house was struck. She was taken to hospital where her condition this morning is described as critical.

"Detectives in Coleraine are working to establish a motive for this attack and to identify those responsible. Anyone who was in the area last night and who noticed anything that could assist the investigation, or anyone with any other information is asked to contact CID in Coleraine by calling 101, quoting reference 2174 05/10/20.

"Information can also be provided online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

Read More

Belfast Telegraph