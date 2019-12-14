A woman (30s) is in a critical condition after a serious assault in Wicklow in the early hours of this morning.

Woman (30s) in serious condition after Wicklow assault

The incident took place at around 4.25am at a property in Arklow.

The woman was rushed to St Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin.

Sources confirmed to Independent.ie that gardai are following a definite line of inquiry into the incident.

However no arrests have been made as of yet.

"Gardaí in Wicklow are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward," a garda spokesman said.

"Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the Arklow area between 4am and 5am to contact gardaí."

Online Editors