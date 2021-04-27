Woman (30s) in hospital with serious injuries following weekend assault

The assault happened on Dublin's Dame Street between 4am and 5am last Sunday.

A woman is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after she was assaulted in Dublin at the weekend.

The woman, who is aged in her 30s, was attacked on Dame Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí at Pearse Street station are investigating the assault and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The assault occurred between 4am and 5am on Sunday and gardaí have asked that anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.

They have also appealed for any road users who were travelling in the area and who have camera footage to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

