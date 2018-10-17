Woman (30s) arrested in connection with Jamie Tighe Ennis murder

A WOMAN has been arrested in connection with the murder of Jamie Tighe Ennis.

A WOMAN has been arrested in connection with the murder of Jamie Tighe Ennis.

Jamie Tighe Ennis (24) was gunned down in front of his friends on Moatview Avenue in Coolock in the early hours of Saturday October 28, 2017.

He was a close associate of the chief suspect in the double killing of mother-of-six Antoinette Corbally (48) and innocent locksmith Clinton Shannon (30) in Ballymun north Dublin in August.

Gardai are investigating if he was murdered as retaliation for those murders but other motives are also possible because Tighe had links to a number of different criminals.

He had previous convictions for assaulting gardaí and for firearms offences, and was before the courts in 2016 in relation to a firearms charge.

The woman (30s) was arrested this morning in the Dublin area and is being held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Coolock Garda Station.

Four other people were arrested on Monday in connection with the investigation.

Two men (30s and 50s) are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Clontarf and Ballymun Garda Stations.

A juvenile male and a man (20s) were also arrested but were released without charge last night.

Gardaí say investigations are continuing.

Online Editors