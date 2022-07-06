Woman (30s) arrested after over €140k of drugs and €32k cash seized in Limerick

A woman in her 30s has been arrested after €142,140 worth of drugs and €32,900 cash were seized in Limerick.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by the Armed Support Unit, searched a house in the Drominbeg area of Rhebogue yesterday.

During the course of the search, €134,750 of cocaine, €8,300 of cannabis and €90 of cannabis resin along with €32,900 in cash was recovered.

A garda spokesperson said: “A woman in her early 30s was arrested and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 for questioning, at Henry Street Garda Station.”