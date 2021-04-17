Woman (30) arrested as cocaine and cannabis seized in Dundalk

The drugs, cash and paraphernalia were seized during multiple searches in the Dundalk area targeting the sale of drugs.

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth €17,000 were seized during a Garda operation in Dundalk on Friday.

The operation, which was targeting criminal groups involved in the sale and distribution of illegal drugs, saw Gardaí conduct a number of searches at locations in Dundalk yesterday evening.

In the course of the searches, Gardaí seized approximately €17,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis, €1,300 in cash along with other drug related paraphernalia.

A 30-year-old woman arrested and taken to Dundalk Garda station where she is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The operation was carried out by Dundalk Drugs Unit assisted by Dundalk Detective Crime Unit and other members attached to Dundalk and Blackrock Garda Stations.

Investigations are ongoing.





Online Editors