Woman (26) arrested following seizure of €500k worth of cannabis on M50

A 26-year-old woman is in garda custody tonight after the car she was travelling in was intercepted by elite detectives and around €500,000 worth of cannabis herb was seized from her.

Gardaí said that around 25 kilos of cannabis herb was seized in the surveillance operation which ended with her being stopped on the M50 in the Blanchardstown area at around 5:30pm this evening.

The woman from Neilstown in west Dublin is being held at Blanchardstown Garda Station where she is being questioned under drugs trafficking legislation.

