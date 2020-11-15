Woman (20s) in hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted in Cork

A woman has been brought to hospital after suffering serious injuries in an assault in Cork City.

Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault which occurred on Grand Parade, Cork City last night.

The woman (20s) was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for serious, yet non-life threatening injuries.

At approximately 8.10pm yesterday, gardaí received a report that a woman had been assaulted and attended the scene along with emergency services.

A man (20s) and a woman aged in her teens were both arrested in relation to this incident and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station and Togher Garda Station.

They were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit carried out an examination of the scene and CCTV has been canvassed from local businesses and will be reviewed.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Grand Parade area last night and has any information, to contact Angelsea Garda Station on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1 800 666 111.

Online Editors