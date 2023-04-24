| 6.6°C Dublin

Close

Woman (20s) charged in relation to Eastern European brothel gang investigation

It is part of an ongoing investigation into an Eastern European organised crime group operating in Ireland

Stock photo Expand

Close

Stock photo

Stock photo

Stock photo

Edel Hughes

A woman in her 20s has been charged by gardaí in connection to an investigation into organised prostitution.

She was arrested in Dublin last week by officers from the Organised Prostitution Investigation Unit in the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.

Most Watched

Privacy