Where and when vigils for Ashling Murphy are taking place this weekend

Alanna Norris (9) and her mother Jennifer Collins from Milltown during a vigil for Ashling Murphy at Leinster House. Picture: Collins

Scores of vigils are being held around Ireland and as far away as Australia amid the outpouring of grief over the senseless killing of young Tullamore woman Ashling Murphy.

There were emotional scenes at vigils yesterday, with Ashling’s family attending an event near her home of Killoughey last night.

A list of planned events and when they are taking place over the weekend is included below and virtual events are taking place online using the #vigilforashling hashtag.

Books of condolence have also been opened, including at the Mansion House in Dublin and at the Bridge Shopping Centre in Tullamore.

Residents of Vancouver have also organised a vigil across Granville Bridge in the Canadian City this coming Sunday at 4pm.

In London, people will pay their respects to the primary school teacher at the London Irish Centre on Camden Square on Saturday at 4pm.

A message of sympathy and solidarity was also shared on a board on the London Tube, and shared on social media.

The events around the globe are being organised by a diverse range of groups and individuals, who are urging attendees to bring candles, wear face coverings and observe social distancing, and thousands are expected to turn out. Some of the events involve a walk or run.

The NWCI is also keeping a running list of events on its Twitter page.

Here is a list of vigils organised so far and where and when they are taking place. Please check local details of events before setting out.

Saturday

Ballina, Co Mayo, 7pm, across from St Muredach’s Cathedral

Ballymahon, Co Longford, 6.30pm, Ballymahon GAA pitch

Belfast, 2pm, Big Fish

Blanchardstown, 12pm, Draoicht Theatre

Carriganore, Co Waterford, 4pm, Waterford Greenway

Cork, 2pm, Patrick Street

Cork, 9.30am, Atlantic Pond

Donabate, Dublin, 5pm, St Patrick’s Green

Drimnagh - 8am, Sat @ Drimnagh Luas

Dublin, 1pm, Smithfield Square

Dún Laoghaire, 4pm, Seafront entrance to the People’s Park

Grand Canal, 8am, sunrise gathering between Drimnagh and Inchicore on the Grand Canal

Limerick, 2pm, Bedford Row

Liscannor, Co Clare, 7pm, The dock

London, 4pm, London Irish Centre

Mullingar, Co Offaly, 4pm, Town Park

Portmarnock, Co Dublin, 5pm, Portmarnock Beach

Sandymount Strand, Dublin, 8am, socially distanced sunrise walk meeting at strand car park

Stepaside, 4pm, Fernhill House and Gardens

Trim, Co Meath, 4pm, Wooden Bridge, Trim Castle

Sunday

Athlone, 4pm, Greenway – walk from Garrycastle white gates and back

Birr, Co Offaly, 7pm, John’s Hall

Dollymount Beach, Dublin, 8am, meeting at the Peace Tree in St Anne’s Park and walking to beach

Kilkenny, 2pm, Kilkenny Castle

Kilmacud, Dublin, 4pm, Kilmacud Crokes GAA club car park, pedestrian access only

Midleton, Co Cork, 6-8pm, Baby’s Walk

Moate, 4pm, The Greenway

Sligo, 4pm, Doorly Park

Vancouver, Canada, 4pm, Granville Bridge, meeting at Alexandra Park beforehand

Please check local details before setting out

