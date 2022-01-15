Where and when vigils for Ashling Murphy are taking place this weekend

Scores of vigils are being held around Ireland and as far away as Australia amid the outpouring of grief over the senseless killing of young Tullamore woman Ashling Murphy.
There were emotional scenes at vigils yesterday, with Ashling’s family attending an event near her home of Killoughey last night.
A list of planned events and when they are taking place over the weekend is included below and virtual events are taking place online using the #vigilforashling hashtag.
Books of condolence have also been opened, including at the Mansion House in Dublin and at the Bridge Shopping Centre in Tullamore.
Residents of Vancouver have also organised a vigil across Granville Bridge in the Canadian City this coming Sunday at 4pm.
In London, people will pay their respects to the primary school teacher at the London Irish Centre on Camden Square on Saturday at 4pm.
A message of sympathy and solidarity was also shared on a board on the London Tube, and shared on social media.
The events around the globe are being organised by a diverse range of groups and individuals, who are urging attendees to bring candles, wear face coverings and observe social distancing, and thousands are expected to turn out. Some of the events involve a walk or run.
The NWCI is also keeping a running list of events on its Twitter page.
Here is a list of vigils organised so far and where and when they are taking place. Please check local details of events before setting out.
Ballina, Co Mayo, 7pm, across from St Muredach’s Cathedral
Ballymahon, Co Longford, 6.30pm, Ballymahon GAA pitch
Belfast, 2pm, Big Fish
Blanchardstown, 12pm, Draoicht Theatre
Carriganore, Co Waterford, 4pm, Waterford Greenway
Cork, 2pm, Patrick Street
Cork, 9.30am, Atlantic Pond
Donabate, Dublin, 5pm, St Patrick’s Green
Drimnagh - 8am, Sat @ Drimnagh Luas
Dublin, 1pm, Smithfield Square
Dún Laoghaire, 4pm, Seafront entrance to the People’s Park
Grand Canal, 8am, sunrise gathering between Drimnagh and Inchicore on the Grand Canal
Limerick, 2pm, Bedford Row
Liscannor, Co Clare, 7pm, The dock
London, 4pm, London Irish Centre
Mullingar, Co Offaly, 4pm, Town Park
Portmarnock, Co Dublin, 5pm, Portmarnock Beach
Sandymount Strand, Dublin, 8am, socially distanced sunrise walk meeting at strand car park
Stepaside, 4pm, Fernhill House and Gardens
Trim, Co Meath, 4pm, Wooden Bridge, Trim Castle
Athlone, 4pm, Greenway – walk from Garrycastle white gates and back
Birr, Co Offaly, 7pm, John’s Hall
Dollymount Beach, Dublin, 8am, meeting at the Peace Tree in St Anne’s Park and walking to beach
Kilkenny, 2pm, Kilkenny Castle
Kilmacud, Dublin, 4pm, Kilmacud Crokes GAA club car park, pedestrian access only
Midleton, Co Cork, 6-8pm, Baby’s Walk
Moate, 4pm, The Greenway
Sligo, 4pm, Doorly Park
Vancouver, Canada, 4pm, Granville Bridge, meeting at Alexandra Park beforehand
Please check local details before setting out