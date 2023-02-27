| 5.7°C Dublin

‘What would your granny think if she saw the video?’ – messages from man to his ex, as Gardaí reassure ‘sextortion’ victims

Allison Bray and Seoirse Mulgrew

Gardaí have published the blackmail messages a man sent to his ex as he demanded sex from her while threatening her with an intimate video.

The force published the threats – which resulted in the man being convicted – on its social media as part of a campaign warning of the dangers of ‘sextortion’ but reassuring victims that help is at hand, telling them “don’t panic, don’t pay”.

