‘What would your granny think if she saw the video?’ – messages from man to his ex, as Gardaí reassure ‘sextortion’ victims

Gardaí have published the blackmail messages a man sent to his ex as he demanded sex from her while threatening her with an intimate video.

The force published the threats – which resulted in the man being convicted – on its social media as part of a campaign warning of the dangers of ‘sextortion’ but reassuring victims that help is at hand, telling them “don’t panic, don’t pay”.

The chilling messages – which were used as evidence against the perpetrator when the case was brought before the courts in 2021 - include sinister threats including “Are you forgetting the video?” and “What would your Granny think of you if she saw the video.”

The case, in which the perpetrator was convicted, forms part of Monday night’s Crimecall programme on RTÉ One.

In another case, a man was jailed for a year after posting intimate images of a woman taken from a hidden camera in a shower.

The incident in April 2021 led to the prosecution of the offender under the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act 2020.

Commonly known as ‘Coco’s Law’, they were two of 72 prosecutions that gardaí have commenced since the law was enacted in February 2021.

Today the Gardaí issued advice on how to avoid becoming a victim of ‘sextortion’ but reassured victims that if they do fall prey help is at hand.

“Sextortion is a form of cyber extortion which involves a threat or blackmail of having intimate information, images or clips shared without consent. The threat or blackmail may be to get the victim to do or refrain from doing something, or the threat or blackmail may be purely for money or financial gain,” according to gardaí.

Sextortion can occur in a number of ways, including during a relationship or when a relationship has ended or during online activity in which intimate images are shared with people either known or unknown to the victim.

It can also take place with the sharing on images on messaging apps.

Juveniles sharing intimate images can also be open to sextortion or online bullying while the sharing of any intimate image of a juvenile is considered child sex abuse material, the force said.

Meanwhile, gardai said that according to the findings of a report on sexual and gender-based violence published last September, 82pc of victims of 471 blackmail/extortion cases were male, with almost a third of victims (30pc) aged between 18 and 24.

Detective Superintendent Ian Lackey of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau said: "We recognise that there are victims of sextortion that may not necessarily realise that what they are experiencing is very serious, criminal and can be subject to prosecution.

"We want people to know that it does not matter what age, gender, background, qualification, profession or personal circumstances you are in – this can happen anyone. There is no shame or embarrassment to be associated with sextortion.”

"We have no doubt whatsoever that there are victims experiencing this in silence, who must feel stressed or alone not knowing where to turn, but we are here to help and support.

"An Garda Síochána is fully committed to supporting victims of these crimes to feel fully safe and protected. You can come forward to us confidentially if you have been affected by sextortion or are experiencing it at present. Please contact us whether in person at any Garda Station or by phone.”

He added, "Raising awareness of the possible warning signs of sextortion can help in ensuring fewer people are affected, but our campaign is also aimed at shifting public attitudes. Society can support us in our work to increase awareness around these types of crimes.”

Gardaí issued a number of warning signs of potential sextortion.

They include:

Something does not add up — their online profile is not consistent with what you see and hear when you talk or chat with them.

They’re moving too fast — they express strong emotions for you almost straight away, and quickly tempt you across to a more private channel, suggesting you get nude or sexual in a video call.

They make excuses — they say their webcam is not working and instead send a nude photo which they claim is of them.

They say they need help — they say they need money for some sort of personal emergency like medical treatment or to cover the rent

Gardaí advise anyone who fears they are the victim of sextortion not to panic and not to pay.

Other advice includes:

• Save the evidence: Take screenshots. Save messages and images. Collect URL links to where the information is being shared online

• Report it to any Garda station as well as via the online reporting facility available on Hotline.ie so they can process a content removal request

• Block all communication with the person targeting you

• If you are in an intimate relationship and it is happening to you, seek help and report to your local Garda Station.