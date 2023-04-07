| 13.4°C Dublin

What is a woman’s life worth? It seems to depend on the woman

Ellen Coyne

The lack of information about the young woman killed in Limerick this week is deeply troubling. Photo: Getty Images Expand
Jill Meagher was murdered in Australia in 2012. Photo: Victoria Police Expand

Jill Meagher was murdered in Australia in 2012. Photo: Victoria Police

When some women’s lives are stolen, the whole country grieves.

Overnight, cold pavements bloom with floral tributes. Devastated strangers write mass cards, their pens stalling as they try to navigate the line between sympathy and intrusion.

