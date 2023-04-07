What is a woman’s life worth? It seems to depend on the woman

When some women’s lives are stolen, the whole country grieves.

Overnight, cold pavements bloom with floral tributes. Devastated strangers write mass cards, their pens stalling as they try to navigate the line between sympathy and intrusion.

Solemn politicians start “national conversations”, making hollow vows to ensure this "never happens again”. (It always happens again).

We look at pictures of these women and learn their names. We, as other women, identify with the person who has died and feel sad and fearful.

We drink in the tributes from her heartbroken family and paint a picture of the kind of person she was.

But only some women are afforded this.

On Tuesday of this week, a woman in her 20s was violently murdered in the middle of the day. Since then, she has remained “the woman”.

Those who live in the apartment block on Limerick’s Dock Road, where the woman was stabbed to death, knew her to see. However, few if any seemed to know her name.

There doesn’t seem to be a community around the deceased to come forward and name her, to show us photographs of her. She is understood to be Romanian, and gardaí are trying to reach her family.

Her death has horrified people in Limerick, and the wider sex-worker community in Ireland

So far, we know very little about this woman.

A major line of inquiry is whether she was targeted because she had worked in the sex industry. Or was she attacked following a row, or could she have been the target of a botched robbery?

Some have questioned why gardaí have not identified her. A spokesperson told Independent.ie that the gardaí do not “as standard name a victim, including a deceased, in any particular investigation”.

They added: “In most cases the identity of the victim is generally published in the media prior to a formal announcement, if any, by An Garda Síochána.”

“Why any individual victim or case receives different attention in the media, or not, is not a matter for An Garda Síochána,” a spokesman said.

This case shows what happens if or when a person loses their life, in circumstances where they may be isolated or not known to the community.

But the national reaction has been muted. There have been no vigils, no protests against the scourge of femicide. Not many of us seem to be asking, as we have asked in other cases, why women keep losing their lives.

“Some lives don't seem to matter that much to us, so we don't ask those questions,” Dr Anca Minescu told me.

Dr Minescu, an expert in ethnic relations at the University of Limerick, has also carried out research on the experiences of sex workers. Her theory is that the prejudices that we hold about marginalised groups can influence us, and make us respond differently to the deaths of different women.

There is also a belief that social prejudices against sex workers can make us scroll past this story. Mardi Kennedy, of the Sex Workers Alliance of Ireland, says she believes some people dismiss violence against women as an “occupational hazard” for sex workers, never taking it as seriously as they would if it happened to another woman.

News of the woman’s death initially spread through the sex-worker community via word of mouth this week.

Escort forums and sex-worker social media channels started to share “urgent” safety messages on Tuesday.

The fear has been paralysing for some sex workers. Many indoor sex workers in Ireland live and work alone, due to a harsh “brothel keeping” law that penalises two or more sex workers who live together.

These women are in danger all the time, and sex-worker advocacy groups argue that their safety is further compromised by anti-prostitution laws in Ireland.

The vulnerabilities of migrant sex workers, and the impact that this murder is likely to have on them, should have made this a bigger news story instead of a smaller one.

Maybe we should interrogate our prejudices and establish if this is because deadly domestic abuse has become so mundane to us

Is the callous reality that we have created hierarchies of dead women? Is the loss of a human life a greater tragedy just because it was a woman who looked like us or sounded like us?

And do we give more attention, and express more sympathy, for the murders that make us most afraid for ourselves?

After his wife Jill Meagher was murdered while walking home to their Australian home in 2012, Irishman Tom Meagher was propelled by his grief to campaign against violence against women.

In a poignant essay in 2014, he articulated his anxieties about a “monster myth” which he believed had led to his wife’s case attracting far more attention and outrage than the murders of other women.

Mr Meagher argued against the myth that the threat to women was “violent strangers who stalk their victims and strike at the opportune moment”.

In reality, a woman is far more likely to be murdered by a current or former partner.

“The more I felt the incredible support from the community, the more difficult it was to ignore the silent majority whose tormentors are not monsters lurking on busy streets, but their friends, acquaintances, husbands, lovers, brothers and fathers,” he wrote.

And we have seen many times in Ireland how rarer cases of random violence against women, perpetrated by strangers, have dominated our attention.

We don’t seem to grieve as much for the domestic horrors that result in women being murdered in their own home, by the father of their children, the person they married, the person they chose to sleep beside every night.

Maybe we should interrogate our prejudices and establish if this is because deadly domestic abuse has become so mundane to us, that we are nearly desensitised to the dreadful nature of it.

Or is it the arrogant presumption that we would never find ourselves in an abusive relationship that stops us from relating to these women?

Maybe it’s this same absence of empathy that is steering our response to this story.

Limerick councillor Elisa O’Donovan says that women in the city were terrified this week, but she has been startled by how quiet the national reaction has been.

“I feel like we’re becoming numb to this, I think there's become a real desensitisation to the murders of young women, especially those from different backgrounds,” she said.