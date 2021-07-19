IN LESS than three weeks’ time notorious gangland killer Brian Rattigan will walk free from prison after spending over 18 years behind bars.

There can be no doubt that the entire landscape of organised crime in Ireland has changed in that time but senior gardaí say that despite being locked up, Rattigan will be “very much up to speed” on what is happening in the underworld.

Rattigan is classified as one of the leaders of two gangs that went to war with each other after he stabbed Declan Gavin to death in Crumlin almost 20 years ago.

This homicide outside a fast-food restaurant led to the Crumlin-Drimnagh feud which claimed more than 15 lives. It was Ireland’s bloodiest criminal dispute until the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud kicked-off in 2015, leading to 18 deaths.

Gardaí and rival criminals will be closely watching what Rattigan does when he walks out of Ireland’s highest security prison in Portlaoise.

Will he align himself to either of the factions involved in the ongoing feud? Will he “shove his weight around” as many gardaí fear and try to exert his control on a nationwide drugs trafficking network? Will he attempt to hunt down his many enemies in the criminal underworld or will they go after him?

Or will Brian Rattigan turn his back on his life in organised crime?

In fairness to the notorious gangster, senior jail sources say he has been behaving like a model prisoner in recent times.

As far back as 2013 court evidence heard that he was a compliant prisoner and had been at the forefront of acting in prison Christmas pantomime productions of the Wizard Of Oz and Cinderella.

Indeed the killer himself said in a sworn affidavit to the High Court in 2019 that he is a “changed man”.

He said he wants to "lead a law-abiding life upon my release and am committed to never returning to prison”.

In a development that would have stunned observers of organised crime in this country a decade ago, Rattigan’s affidavit was done in support of his former arch-enemy, convicted murderer ‘Fat’ Freddie Thompson, as he took a challenge against prison authorities over what he claimed were the oppressive conditions of his detention over 18 months in the A-wing of Portlaoise Prison.

These were two men who were previously suspected of ordering the murders of each other and their associates in the bitter Crumlin-Drimnagh feud.

But the High Court heard in October 2019 that relations between the two were good, that they have had long conversations in prison, and that their families have met.

The two were housed together in the same wing in the maximum security Portlaoise Prison and posed no security threat to each other, Rattigan also said.

So is he a changed man? Gardaí are not so sure and some detectives say that he risks being “quickly taken out” if he attempts to become the top dog in the capital’s lucrative drug-dealing scene.

“He says he is reformed but we will have to wait and see,” a senior source said.

"To some young fellas who were not even born when Rattigan first went into custody in September 2003 murdering him would almost be like a sick badge of honour.

“Whatever happens it is expected his release will lead to an increase in tensions and there is huge potential for violence.

"It could be Rattigan himself that is under most threat if he attempts to step up.”

Despite being locked up in jail for so long there are plenty of criminals who still have allegiance to Rattigan, including a violent grouping of young drug dealers who operate in the Basin Street flats and James Street areas of the south inner city.

Rattigan served 18 years in jail for a wide variety of offences, which include drug dealing, assaults, firearms offences and manslaughter, after an earlier murder conviction was quashed.

His latest sentence was imposed in January 2019 for the manslaughter of Declan Gavin in August 2001 after he blamed him for a massive drugs capture by gardaí at the Holiday Inn hotel in Pearse Street 17 months earlier.

Gavin was stabbed to death outside an Abrakebabra fast-food restaurant on Crumlin Road in Dublin in the early hours of August 25, 2001. He received two knife wounds: one to the hand and a fatal one to the heart.

Back in December 2009, when Rattigan was first convicted of Declan Gavin’s murder, gardaí had to put in place a special policing plan after officers received intelligence that he was plotting to kill a south Dublin-based detective who was one of the main investigators into that crime.

Detectives were working on information that Rattigan was intending to have the detective shot but this never happened.

It also emerged that Rattigan muttered, “You are a dead man”, as he walked past another senior garda in the courtroom during a break in evidence at his case, which was played out against a backdrop of terrifying intimidation.

His utter contempt for gardaí could be seen when he was interviewed by a senior detective for the Gavin murder in Crumlin garda station in September 2001.

When asked where he was on the night of the alleged murder, Rattigan said that he was with a married woman whose "fella was away".

The jury heard that Rattigan would not tell the gardaí who the woman was.

"No f**king way, you can find her for yourself," he said.

When it was put to Rattigan that "a lot of people witnessed the stabbing that night", he said: "They can say what they like but they will all have to say it in court."

When asked if he was near Abrakebabra on the night of the alleged murder, Rattigan said: "I can't remember where I was. I wasn't near that place. I wouldn't eat that s**te."

When gardaí first charged him with Gavin’s murder in September 2003, his reply to the charge was: “No, dirty f***ing rat.”

He was later re-charged for the same offence in March 2005 when his official response to the charge was: "I am innocent. I did nothing wrong. F*** the dead rat that will do lovely."

However by October 2018, when he made one of his many appearances at the Central Criminal Court, it was clear that the killer had mellowed and was even shaking hands with senior gardaí in court.

Maybe his lengthy time in jail has led to a reformation and Rattigan certainly knows the personal cost of his involvement in gangland crime.

After Gavin was stabbed to death, the gang feud resulted in the murder of nine people associated with Rattigan.

In the months after Gavin’s murder, there were a number of non-fatal shooting incidents including Rattigan being shot at in his home at Cooley Road, Drimnagh, in March 2002 – an incident in which ‘Fat’ Freddie Thompson was a chief suspect.

The bullet struck Rattigan's abdomen and he lost a kidney in the aftermath. His then girlfriend identified Thompson as the shooter but the Director of Public Prosecutions directed there be no prosecution.

Later, in retaliation, Rattigan is suspected of carrying out a drive-by shooting on Judge Darley's pub where rival gang members were drinking.

But it was Brian’s younger brother Joey (18) who became the next fatality in the bitter gang warfare.

Joey – whose 18th birthday occurred on the same night that Declan Gavin was stabbed to death – was shot dead close to his home in Drimnagh in July 2002.

Sources say this had a terrible effect on his elder brother whose behaviour became more erratic as his drugs empire grew.

An example of this reckless attitude occurred in February 15, 2003, when Rattigan shot at gardaí five times with a shotgun as they pursued him while he travelled at high speed in a stolen car.

Rattigan was actually in jail when his gang managed to target rival Paul Warren (23) in January 2005.

Sources say that gardaí suspect that Rattigan masterminded the assassination of Warren from his prison cell which was carried out by his chief enforcer Gary Bryan.

Gardaí believe Rattigan used a mobile phone to give instructions to his associate Jonathan Mooney, who then instructed hitman Gary Bryan. Bryan was later charged with murdering Warren but his trial collapsed.

At that stage, Rattigan had been a long-time major target for gardaí and was serving combined jail sentences totalling 10 years for dealing heroin and shooting at gardaí, but it had little effect on his gang activities.

He was given another three years in jail in April 2005 for a brutal unprovoked attack on a taxi driver.

After the Warren shooting, Rattigan was moved to the gangland wing of Portlaoise Prison where he struck up relationships with the notorious Keane gang from Limerick and older criminals, including John Gilligan, and a dangerous gang from Finglas.

Sources say these relationships meant that Rattigan’s drug dealing operations expanded despite him being locked up, and he continued to control his crime empire from behind bars with the use of illegal mobiles.

In June 2008, he was linked to a €1m heroin seizure in Dublin. In 2013, he was convicted of directing that drug deal from his prison cell and jailed for 17 years – a sentence backdated to June 2008, when the drugs were found.

Rattigan was well and truly established as one of the most infamous gangland bosses in our country’s history but in the years ahead his criminal empire was to suffer a number of very serious blows.

In 2009 when two of his most loyal and trusted lieutenants, Shay O’Byrne and Anthony Cannon, were shot dead in separate attacks in Tallaght and Ballyfermot; in addition gardaí seized drugs worth an estimated €40m from his gang in targeted operations

Another major blow to Rattigan’s gang was the murder of his key associate Gerard Eglington who was shot dead in Portalington, Co Laois, in September 2012, in front of his child. Eglington was considered one of the ‘new breed’ of up-and coming criminals who were loyal to the jailed gangster.

