What does the future hold for soon-to-be released killer Brian Rattigan, one of the most notorious gangsters in the history of the State?

File photo of Brian Rattigan Expand

Ken Foy

IN LESS than three weeks’ time notorious gangland killer Brian Rattigan will walk free from prison after spending over 18 years behind bars.

There can be no doubt that the entire landscape of organised crime in Ireland has changed in that time but senior gardaí say that despite being locked up, Rattigan will be “very much up to speed” on what is happening in the underworld.

Rattigan is classified as one of the leaders of two gangs that went to war with each other after he stabbed Declan Gavin to death in Crumlin almost 20 years ago.

