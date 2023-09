The arson attack was carried out on an innocent family’s home to get at James ‘Nellie’ Walsh

Four innocent people had a lucky escape from the house in the Balgaddy area of Dublin

Gardaí in west Dublin are bracing for a major escalation in the feud between gunman James ‘Nellie’ Walsh and associates of jailed gangster Peadar Keating – after it was confirmed an arson attack was carried out on an innocent family’s home to get at Walsh.