Gardai are investigating criminal damage at a Dublin soccer club, which saw thousands of euro worth of equipment torched.

'We're devastated' - soccer club hits out as vandals torch thousands of euro worth of equipment

Sallynoggin Pearse FC's clubhouse, in the Rochestown Avenue area of Dun Laoghaire, was broken into overnight on Sunday.

Equipment worth "a couple of grand" was taken from the premises and set alight outside.

The club said the vandals made their way into the clubhouse by kicking a "big hole through the side".

A spokesperson for Sallynoggin FC said "last night our clubhouse was broken into, they kicked a big hole through the side of the clubhouse and they have burned all our equipment".

"Footballs, cones, bibs, ladders, hurdles - you name it, along with team kits, including one we only just got and had worn yesterday for the very first time," the spokesperson said.

"We as a football club don't have much and we have to work hard for everything we get, and in one night a couple of grands worth of stuff has been destroyed on us there was only a similar incident a week ago with Carriglea Monkstown.

"This behaviour needs to stop there is no place for it football or in our community we are the senior football club of Sallynoggin and we are appalled at being treated this way everyone at the club are absolutely devastated," the spokesperson added.

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said they would providing emergency storage facilities for the club.

"In light of the vandalism to Sallynoggin Pearse clubhouse at the weekend, the Council can confirm that it will be providing an emergency temporary storage facility for the club adjacent to their clubhouse. It is expected to be on site within the next week," a spokesperson said.

A garda spokesperson confirmed: "Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a sportsground in the Rochestown Avenue area of Dun Laoghaire that occurred overnight on 22/9/19.

"Items were removed from premises and set on fire. Investigations are ongoing."

Online Editors