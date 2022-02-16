Well-known car thieves arrested over death of man who was killed after he tried to stop car theft

Two notorious car thieves from south-west Dublin are in garda custody where they are being questioned about the death of Dublin-based businessman Ian McDonnell (50).

Gardaí believe both criminals were present when tragic Mr McDonnell was seriously injured at the Ozone Cars premises on Robinhood Road in Clondalkin where he worked as manager, on the evening of Sunday January 23.

Mr McDonnell died five days later in hospital.

Both suspects who turn 21 this year were arrested this morning after an extensive garda investigation.

One of the young men is from the Ballyfermot area and is on bail for a large amount of burglaries and thefts which occurred in south Dublin in January of last year.

The other suspect in custody is a young man from the Dublin 12 area who is linked to a gang of joyriders from the capital.

He has been regularly arrested by gardaí for the theft of vehicles and road traffic offences.

Gardaí believe he is part of a larger group of males in their late teens and early 20s from south-west Dublin who regularly carry out car thefts.

One source said: “This individual and his pals have been getting more and more out of control.

“They are regularly carrying out car robberies and taking chases from the gardaí, and seem to do it for the thrill more so than anything else.”

Mr McDonnell was at the Ozone Cars premises car when his car was stolen and he intervened to try to prevent the grey Volkswagen Passat, registration number 161-OY-1861, being driven away.

But he ended up on the bonnet as the car drove along the Robinhood Road, and was then found on the road at around 6.15pm that evening with serious injuries.

He was then taken from the scene by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital but died five days later.

Gardaí in Clondalkin investigating the fatal incident found Mr McDonnell's car on Limekiln Green in Greenhills, Dublin 12, on the day of his death and it was recovered to be forensically examined.

A second vehicle involved in the incident, a silver Toyota Aqua with the registration number 152-D-32687, was found burnt out in Ballinascorney, Tallaght.

It had been stolen in Crumlin on Sunday, January 23, the same day that Mr McDonnell had tried to prevent his own car being stolen.

Gardaí announced details of the arrest operation today.

“Gardaí investigating a fatal incident that occurred on Robinhood Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, on Sunday evening 23rd January, 2022, have arrested two men today, Wednesday 16th February 2022.

“The men, both aged in their 20s are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at garda stations in the South West Dublin area,” a spokesman said.

Mr McDonnell was originally from Co Roscommon, but lived in the Griffeen Valley area of Lucan with his wife Monica, two daughters and one son.

At his funeral at St Patrick’s Church in Elphin, Co Roscommon earlier this month, a smiling photograph of Mr McDonnell was placed on top of his coffin, and flowers formed in the word ‘Dad’ were placed beneath it.

In her eulogy to her husband, Monica McDonnell told how his father was a bank manager, and it was his job that brought him to Elphin with his family, and how she remembered the first time she saw Ian.

She told how they were childhood sweethearts, a love that would last for 32 years.



