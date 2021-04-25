Weather Ireland: Sun will stay but temperatures to drop leading to Bank Holiday weekend

Sunny weather will stay into tomorrow but it will get cooler as the week goes on

Make the most of the glorious weather as although the sunshine is set to stay until tomorrow it’s forecast to get cooler leading up to the Bank Holiday weekend.

Yesterday saw the hottest day of the year with highs of 20C in the West of the country and although today will be slightly cooler, the sun will stay.

Starting from Tuesday it is forecast to be a colder week with the highest daytime temperatures of nine to 12 degrees.

Current indications from Met Éireann show that these temperatures should rise slightly for the Bank Holiday weekend. A good deal of dry weather is also forecast but with some showers on Friday and Saturday.

Met Éireann forecaster Michelle Dillon said there will be “plenty of sunshine” today, however, it will be a little hazy with some high cloud in northern parts of the country.

"Temperatures a little bit lower [than yesterday] but still looking at max in the west of about 18 degrees. It will continue to be dry and sunny,” she said.

The sunny weather will continue into Monday, however, this is when dry conditions will begin to turn as some scattered showers are expected.

Tuesday will see the highest daytime temperatures of one to five degrees and Wednesday will be slightly warmer with highs of nine to 12 degrees.

Some frost may begin to develop on Thursday night with lowest temperatures of -1 to three degrees.

"On Monday cloud from the north bringing down a little light rain to northern parts later in the day into Ulster, but generally staying dry,” Ms Dillon said.

“The good weather continuing into Monday with sunshine, after that then it turns colder.

"From Tuesday then it is going to turn cooler and we will have some showers. It's southeast to southeasterly winds at the moment and they will start to come around later Monday into more of a northerly airflow.

"It will be generally colder for the rest of the week then and some frost as we go through the week."

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is when the country will see the most rainfall this week, and although coming into the Bank Holiday it is set to be cooler than the previous weekend, there won’t be “huge rainfall amounts”.