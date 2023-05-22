'We won't fall into trap of the far-right playbook' - Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on ‘soft policing’ criticism
Conor Feehan
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said an over-response by authorities is part of the “playbook” of far-right protestors at rallies around the country and gardaí are “not going to fall into that trap”.
Latest Crime
LATEST | 'We won't fall into trap of the far-right playbook' - Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on ‘soft policing’ criticism
‘Illegal and reprehensible’ – threat to share intimate images is a crime, new campaign warns
Revolut presses for telecoms firms to share liability for fraud and scams
Dominic McGlinchey launches High Court bid to force gardaí to reinvestigate parents’ murders
The Irish far-right: ‘They’re cowards... they get others to do their dirty work’
‘Draft in retired detectives to work on unsolved missing person cases,’ says former inspector Pat Marry
Navan schoolboy assault: ‘The gang had a choice and they chose to attack him’ — five ‘co-operate’ with gardaí over brutal assault on boy in Navan
Garda who reported cancelled 999 calls takes mistreatment case against the force
The abduction and murder of Jastine Valdez
Five arrested over Navan attack as Taoiseach speaks by video call to victim and his mother
Top Stories
The Indo Daily: The GAA manager, Nicola Gallagher and the domestic abuse allegations
‘I travelled 30 hours and paid for 5 missed flights to get home’: Passengers share the nightmarish journeys they took to try and save money
Cabinet briefing: energy grants for firms extended until end of July; protections for seasonal workers; Tuam chair chosen
Ireland's oldest person celebrates her 109th birthday
Latest NewsMore
Oprah Winfrey says new remake of The Color Purple is a ‘culminating life moment’
Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: Dublin cafe delights at Ian’s Kitchen and Vanilla Pod
Lyme disease: For 16 years, I have struggled to push through the devastating physical and mental pain – I need to be here for my family
Ask the GP: My 10-year-old gets stabbing pains in her vagina. What could this be?
‘Masterpiece isn’t a word to be bandied around lightly, but that’s what this penultimate episode of Succession was’
‘I travelled 30 hours and paid for 5 missed flights to get home’: Passengers share the nightmarish journeys they took to try and save money
‘Being the only Black family in a rural Irish town was really difficult’
Kirsty Blake Knox: Seven ways RTÉ and Patrick Kielty can (and should) revamp The Late Late Show
Jennifer Rubin: Ignoring Republicans is a risk, so Biden’s best outcome on debt ceiling is a bipartisan deal
Parmy Olson: AI is a game-changer for today – we can fixate on the future further down the line