‘We just want justice for Calvin’ – inquest hears Garda probe into crash that killed teen at ‘advanced stage’

Calvin Gilchrist, who was killed in a traffic accident last August

Calvin Gilchrist, who was killed in a traffic accident last August

Sean McCarthaigh

A Garda investigation into the death of a teenager killed in a road traffic collision between a car and two motorcycles in Dublin last year is at an advanced stage, an inquest has heard.

Calvin Gilchrist (19) from Island Quay, East Wall, Dublin, died on August 1, 2021, from injuries sustained when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a taxi on the Finglas Road in Glasnevin the previous night.

