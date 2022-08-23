‘We just want justice for Calvin’ – inquest hears Garda probe into crash that killed teen at ‘advanced stage’

A Garda investigation into the death of a teenager killed in a road traffic collision between a car and two motorcycles in Dublin last year is at an advanced stage, an inquest has heard.

Calvin Gilchrist (19) from Island Quay, East Wall, Dublin, died on August 1, 2021, from injuries sustained when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a taxi on the Finglas Road in Glasnevin the previous night.

The young man was rushed by ambulance to the Mater Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A pillion passenger on his motorcycle also required treatment in hospital for his injuries.

Another motorcyclist who was also involved in the collision did not sustain serious injuries, while the driver of the car was uninjured.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court today heard the Garda investigation into the fatal crash was ongoing but at an advanced stage.

Detective Inspector Aidan Flanagan told the hearing the Garda file on the case was almost ready to be sent to the DPP.

He applied for an adjournment of the inquest under Section 25 of the Coroners Act 1962 on the basis that criminal proceedings in relation to Mr Gilchrist’s death are being considered.

Det Insp Flanagan said he expected the DPP would have reached a decision on directions by the time the case next came up before the coroner’s court.

The coroner, Aisling Gannon, granted the application and adjourned the case until February 23 next year.

Ms Gannon also offered members of Calvin’s family who attended the hearing her sympathy and condolences.

Outside the court Calvin’s mother, Leanne Gilchrist, said her family were devastated by his death just over a year ago.

“We just want justice for Calvin and to find out what happened,” she said.

Ms Gilchrist said her son, who worked as a groundsman, had been off work due to suffering from both Covid-19 and asthma at the time of his death but had been in great form.

“He was a great son. He loved his football, partying and his friends,” she said.

Calvin’s grandmother, Theresa Bride, broke down in tears as she recalled the death of the oldest of her 15 grandchildren.

“The anniversary was just earlier this month but I just can’t get over his death. I don’t think I ever will,” Ms Bride said.