'We are hopeful of a development' – Family of murdered prison guard Brian Stack to meet with gardai

The family of a prison officer who was murdered by the IRA 40 years ago are on tenterhooks as they await a meeting with senior gardai tomorrow to discuss what they hope will be a major development in the case.

Austin Stack, the son of former Portlaoise prison officer Brian Stack, said "we got a call out of the blue" inviting his family to attend a meeting with gardai at garda headquarters in Dublin on Monday afternoon.

They anticipate an update on the file that gardai sent to the DPP back in July 2019 concerning their father’s murder.

The meeting comes just days after the 40th anniversary of Mr Stack's shooting. He was shot in the neck as he was leaving an amateur boxing contest at the National Stadium in Dublin on March 25, 1983.

Mr Stack, the chief prison officer at the prison, was left paralysed and brain-damaged from the shooting and died 18 months later.

Austin Stack said his family has not been given any indication of what the file will contain, but it remains hopeful their father's killer will finally be brought to justice, even though it seems unlikely.

"It's obviously about the DPP and we're hopeful there might be a development but we're not expecting them to say they will charge anyone," he told the Irish Independent.

"We'd like to see a conviction and someone held to account for what happened to my Dad," he said.

"If they do tell us there's no prosecution we would have to revisit the situation regarding the garda investigation," he said of what the family believes was a botched investigation into the murder.

The meeting, in which Austin Stack, his mother Sheila and brother Oliver will attend - with his brother Kieran joining via video link from the US - is the first development since Garda Commissioner Drew Harris issued a verbal and subsequent written apology to the family in 2019.

The IRA claimed responsibility for the murder in 2013 after former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams helped organise a meeting between Austin Stack and his brother Oliver, and a former IRA leader.

The organisation said the killing was not sanctioned by its leadership. The Stack family have claimed that, as part of the Garda investigations, key individuals were not interviewed, evidence went missing and critical intelligence was not acted on.

Three Garda investigations have failed to yield any charges or convictions.

Gardaí released an official statement from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris shortly after the meeting in July, 2019.

It read: "Along with senior detectives, I met with the Stack family this morning to provide them with a briefing on the ongoing investigation into the murder of Mr Brian Stack.

"I offered the Stack family an apology for the failings and shortcomings in the investigation. I fully acknowledge that these matters are serious and had a detrimental impact on the investigation."

This investigation remains open and An Garda Síochána would appeal for anyone with information in relation to the murder of Mr Brian Stack to come forward."

Asked for comment, An Garda Síochána said that it does not comment on interactions with private individuals.