'We are hopeful of a development' – Family of murdered prison guard Brian Stack to meet with gardai

Austin Stack. Photo: Tom Burke

Close

Austin Stack. Photo: Tom Burke

Austin Stack. Photo: Tom Burke

Austin Stack. Photo: Tom Burke

Allison Bray and Hugh O'Connell

The family of a prison officer who was murdered by the IRA 40 years ago are on tenterhooks as they await a meeting with senior gardai tomorrow to discuss what they hope will be a major development in the case.

Austin Stack, the son of former Portlaoise prison officer Brian Stack, said "we got a call out of the blue" inviting his family to attend a meeting with gardai at garda headquarters in Dublin on Monday afternoon.

