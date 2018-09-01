Warrants issued for on-the-run hit team behind Daithi Douglas 'execution'

EUROPEAN Arrest Warrants have been issued for the two-man ‘hit-team’ behind the savage murder of David ‘Daithi’ Douglas in July 2016.

On Thursday ‘Fat’ Freddie Thompson (37) received a life sentence for his role in the feud related killing – but he was not the gunman.

Gardai revealed after the sentencing their investigation into the gun murder was still active.

Independent.ie can now reveal two south inner city criminals who are the actual killers of Douglas have been hiding out in England for over a year.

Gardai have enough evidence to charge the thugs but they fled before they could be arrested and brought before the courts.

A senior source revealed that one of Freddie’s closest associates has been “sending them over money” as the duo try to evade capture from English police.

It is understood that the young men have been in contact with cartel king pin Liam Byrne in England while based abroad, but most of their cash has been provided by Thompson’s close inner city associate who is considered “highly dangerous and unpredictable.”

One of the on-the-run men, who is the chief suspect for actually shooting Douglas six times on July 1, 2016 on Bridgefoot Street in Dublin, had acted as Thompson’s driver for a number of years because the killer was serving a driving ban.

The suspected shooter also has very close links to cartel figure Gareth Chubb (29) who was given a six-month sentence for possession of a loaded gun he pulled out at an Amsterdam cafe in an incident in February, 2017.

“All the information indicates that these two individuals have been advised to stay out of Ireland while Freddie’s case was being dealt with and they were paid to do this,” a senior source said.

“However Thompson’s case is now over and there is a feeling that these individuals are now disposable to the cartel.

“English police have been given information by gardai that could lead to their arrests but this has not happened yet. But the truth is if their cash supply runs out these lads will have nowhere else to go,” the source added.

Det Supt Paul Cleary arrested Freddie Thompson almost two years ago during the probe into David Douglas’s murder. Picture: Collins

After Freddie’s high profile conviction on Thursday, Detective Superintendent Paul Cleary spoke about the Douglas murder investigation.

“This was an extensive investigation and it is still ongoing – it is a live investigation,” he said.

Detectives continue to investigate the involvement of these two other men – referred to in court as Mr B and Mr C – for their involvement in the killing.

It is these men that European Arrest Warrants have been issued for and if caught they will be formally charged with murder and expect to be brought before the Special Criminal Court and tried.

A third man – referred to as Mr F – is currently before the court.

It was this court where ‘Fat’ Freddie Thompson finally received justice for his role in the murder of Douglas.

Delivering the verdict, Mr Justice Tony Hunt sympathised with Mr Douglas’s family, particularly his daughter who witnessed the shooting.

He said it was a terrible thing for anyone to see.

He further commended the gardai involved, saying the standard of the investigation into his “execution” was “second to none”.

During the trial, the non-jury court heard the 55-year-old victim was shot six times shortly after 4pm, as he took a meal break at the counter in his partner’s shop, Shoestown.

A semi-automatic pistol with its serial number removed was found next to his head.

Judge Hunt said there is no doubt Mr Douglas was murdered and that this was an execution involving intricate advanced planning and co-ordination.

He pointed out that the prosecution did not suggest Thompson was the person who fired the shots, but that he was one of the people involved.

Specifically, Thompson had been driving a Ford Fiesta that was intricately involved in the murder plot.

The Fiesta was seen interacting with other vehicles and individuals involved in the plot on the morning before the shooting.

It also drove past Shoestown four minutes before the shooting , in what Justice Hunt said was a “final check” before the gunman arrived to carry out the planned execution.

Judge Hunt said Thompson was then caught on CCTV acting in a “furtive and suspicious” manner on nearby Meath Street around the time of the shooting.

He dismantled a mobile phone and was seen later that evening at a restaurant with two other men the court said were involved in the murder plot.

One of these is the suspected gunman now believed to be based in England.

Thompson, who has been involved in serious organised crime for almost two decades, is the most senior member of the Kinahan cartel to be convicted of a feud murder.

His on-therun pals are much more junior players in the Kinahan cartel.

