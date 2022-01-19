Vigil held on Grand Canal at location where Ashling Murphy died exactly one week on from her murder

People make their way along the Grand Canal near Tullamore in a vigil for Ashling Murphy a week after her death. Picture: Conor Feehan

A large gathering of people carrying photographs and flowers has assembled at the site where Ashling Murphy was murdered exactly a week after the attack.

As 4pm approached more than 100 people gathered at the Fiona Pender memorial in the Co Offaly town and walked the Grand Canal Way route that Ashling had taken seven days previously.

They walked slowly together toward the crime scene, and stopped where the garda cordon was still in place.

There people laid flowers and photographs of the murdered teacher whose funeral took place yesterday, with the President and Taoiseach among those attending.

At the opposite end of the cordon at Digby Bridge another group gathered to remember Ashling.

The sky was bright, just as it was when Ashling was attacked.

Gardaí canvassed walkers to establish if they were in the area last week, and asked if they had seen anything.

Meanwhile, gardaí continue to question a suspect in Tullamore garda station.

A second man has also been arrested on suspicion on withholding information.

Political leaders will meet to consider their response to the issue of male violence in the wake of the murder of Ms Murphy.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin agreed with the suggestion by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald for an all-party meeting of leaders and said he will convene the meeting.

The delivery of new initiatives on male violence would be the key for the “maintaining of momentum”, the Taoiseach said in the Dáil.

The Department of Justice was leading on the matter, but would be liaising with the Oireachtas, he added.



