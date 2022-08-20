| 18.9°C Dublin

Vigil held in Meath in memory of mother-of-two Larisa Serban

The young mother died last week

Larisa Serban, who was in her 20s, was found fatally stabbed in her home in the townland of Rathmore, near Athboy

Larisa Serban, who was in her 20s, was found fatally stabbed in her home in the townland of Rathmore, near Athboy

Larisa Serban, who was in her 20s, was found fatally stabbed in her home in the townland of Rathmore, near Athboy

Larisa Serban, who was in her 20s, was found fatally stabbed in her home in the townland of Rathmore, near Athboy

Clodagh Meaney

A vigil has been held in Rathmore, Co Meath in memory of Larisa Serban who died just over a week ago following an assault at her home in the rural village.

The mother (27) from Romania died in the early hours of Friday, August 12th.

Local parish priest Fr. Padraig McMahon led the vigil goers in prayer at Fairgreen Town Park.

Ms Serban’s partner, Daniel Blanaru (34) presented himself to gardaí hours after her death. Following his arrest, he was taken to Ashbourne Garda station, where he was held overnight for questioning.

On the afternoon of Saturday August 12th he was charged with murder.

He was been remanded in custody with a recommendation he undergoes a psychiatric assessment.

A GoFundMe page, set up by Ms Serban’s brother, has raised over €2,000 to help cover the costs of her funeral and also to support her children.

