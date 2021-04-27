Victim scammed out of €9,000 after being told their DNA found at crime scene

People have lost over €50,000 in fraud schemes in April, An Garda Síochána have revealed.

Gardaí are urging the public to stay vigilant regarding fraud schemes, and to never give out personal information over the phone, text or email.

Provisional figures show that this type of fraud has increased fivefold for the first 20 days of April 2021 compared to April 2019.

In one case of fraud this month in Dublin, the injured party lost over €20,000 after being told they were being investigated for money laundering and were required to lodge money into an account.

In Galway, another victim lost over €20,000 after being told their PPS number was found following a raid at a house.

Meanwhile in Cork, someone lost nearly €9,000 after being informed their DNA was found at a crime scene. They were required to send their details on the assist the investigation.

Read More

Someone else in Waterford had €5,000 taken from them after being told their PPS number had been tracked back to them and was linked to drugs and money laundering. They were asked to download an app resulting in the loss.

In another case in Donegal, the injured party lost €750 after being contacted via social media by an unknown person informing them they have won a prize of €15,000 but to claim the prize they needed to use an amazon card.

Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said that people should ring their local Garda station and report any attempted fraud.

“The golden rule is do not engage with people who contact you out of the blue looking for your personal information - plain and simple,” he said.

“Do not engage, do not call them back, do not click links, do not download apps, do not arrange to meet them, and do not give them your hard earned money.

“If the person says they are from someone you do business with, or say they are from a club you are a member of, and they are seeking payment, check to ensure that this is coming from a legitimate source. Independently verify this information.”

Some other recent examples of scams include a phone call from a number similar to the Garda Confidential Line which states that they are investigating fraud activity or investigating a crime and require your details to progress the investigation.

The phone call comes from 0-1800-666-111. The actual Garda Confidential Line number is 1800-666-111 and does not make outgoing calls.

Read More





Read More

Irish Independent