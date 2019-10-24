Van believed to be used in the abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney has been found by gardaí

A WHITE transit van which gardaí believe was used in the abduction and torture of businessman Kevin Lunney last month has been found.

A WHITE transit van which gardaí believe was used in the abduction and torture of businessman Kevin Lunney last month has been found.

The discovery was made as part of a search in Duleek, Co Meath, yesterday and garda forensic specialists were examining it last night.

The week after the savage attack on September 17, gardaí appealed for information the van they believe was used to transport the businessman. Mr Lunney was kidnapped by masked men before being brutally tortured for over two hours.

Information was released on a distinctive van in "poor repair" and Mr Lunney was in the white 'hi-roof' Transit-type van that is being sought by investigators, who believed it could provide vital evidence.

Mr Lunney (50), who is still in hospital, suffered life-changing injuries when he was kidnapped and badly beaten before being left by the side of the road in Co Cavan.

He was taken from his car near his home in Co Fermanagh by a group of four masked men.

A number of properties in the Cavan area have been searched and gardaí are now trying to identify the gang involved through DNA recovered from inside a horse-box in which they believe Mr Lunney was tortured and beaten.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that executives of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) have been told there are credible threats to their lives.

The directors, including Kevin Lunney, and last week, Dara O'Reilly, Tony Lunney and John McCartin were served with a Garda Information Message - known as a GIM form.

They are issued to individuals against whom there is a credible and serious threat of violence.

Liam McCaffrey, the company's CEO, received a similar warning from the PSNI.

On Saturday, Independent.ie revealed that QIH chairman Adrian Barden wrote to the Justice Minister and the Garda Commissioner about the threats to the company's directors.

In the letter, Mr Barden informed Charlie Flanagan and Drew Harris that the arsonists who attacked the home of Mr O'Reilly last year called the fire brigade.

He wrote: "Indications are that the proximity and intensity of the (car) fire may have caused sufficient alarm on the part of the perpetrators as to call the emergency services, underpinning the imminent danger of an unthinkable tragedy.

"Minister, we have previously signalled our deep concern that such activity will result in serious injury and/or loss of life, whether intentional or not and that now seems inevitable as the perpetrators become more and more emboldened at being able to conduct their nefarious activities with apparent impunity.

"Despite these concerns, the very real possibility of paramilitary involvement and a notable escalation of activities following years of ad hoc attacks, we are unaware of any suspects having been questioned, any searches undertaken or any arrests made."

He also claimed that such attacks would not be tolerated if they were perpetrated "against the senior executives of FDI-led companies such as Microsoft or Apple".

Online Editors