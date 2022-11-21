UVF cocaine dealer blew £30,000 on designer clothes

A jailed UVF cocaine baron had a wardrobe stuffed with more than £30,000 of designer clothes bought with the proceeds of drug dealing.

Cops were stunned to see just how much cash Colin Garrett had spent on coats, shoes, T-shirts and jeans from exclusive high-end stores.

In one picture, the 31-year-old is seen wearing a £1,300 Canada Goose parka, £700 Balenciaga trainers, a £300 Dolce and Gabbana T-shirt and £500 jeans from the same Italian fashion house. This one outfit set him back £2,800.

Garrett also had a collection of top-of-the-market watches costing thousands of pounds.

This was despite him having no visible means of income and living in an end-terrace Housing Executive property in the working-class Ballybeen estate on the outskirts of east Belfast.

Garrett’s extravagant lifestyle, and that of other drug lords connected to the East Belfast UVF, has caused deep anger within the organisation.

Seven cocaine and cannabis dealers who cops have linked to the terror gang, including Garrett, have been convicted this year.

Raids by the Paramilitary Crime Taskforce over a 12-month period have recovered more than £1m of drugs and £200,000 of criminal cash which police say belonged to the East Belfast UVF.

The organisation denies Garrett, who supplied cocaine sourced from criminals in Dublin, was working on its behalf.

But this is rejected by detectives who insist he is “associated with drugs criminality within the East Belfast UVF”.

UVF members say they were disgusted to read this newspaper’s revelations about Garrett’s drug dealing after Remembrance Sunday services last weekend.

“There we were last Sunday morning laying wreaths to dead UVF members, and then later that afternoon you’re picking up the paper and seeing another UVF drug dealer in it,” explained one ex-prisoner.

“Ninety percent of UVF members who attended the Remembrance Sunday services are struggling to earn a living, and to see scumbags like Colin Garrett living in luxury off the back of this organisation’s name is disgusting.”

Garrett, who has been on remand in Maghaberry Prison since his arrest last year, pleaded guilty last week to possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

He was caught with £180,000 of the drug during an intelligence-led police raid on his Craigleith Drive home. The drug boss was seen throwing a 2.25kg package of high-purity cocaine out a rear window before being arrested hiding behind a door. The PSNI and Garda had tracked a taxi leaving Dublin and driving to Garrett’s address. Undercover cops then watched him take a bag from the vehicle and bring it into his house.

It was during searches of the property that officers noticed wardrobes filled with designer clothes, with one stuffed with up to £30,000 of high-end gear.

Criminal sources told Sunday Life that Garrett shopped at the same luxury brand store as nearly all of Northern Ireland’s big drug dealers.

“You can spot them a mile away because they pay for all the designer clothes in cash — you’re talking thousands of pounds at a time,” said an insider.

“It’s obvious they are drug dealers because they never use cards, which can be traced, and who else carries around that sort of money?

“These guys spend like they’re Premier League footballers, and they might have Premier League money, but they have Irish League brains.

“They are head to toe in designer clothes but have no jobs and are living in housing estates.

“They might as well paint ‘drug dealer’ outside their front door.”