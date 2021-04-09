Up to 100 people attended one house party last weekend while almost €3m in Covid-19 fines have been issued 

Almost €3m in Covid-19 fines have been issued by gardaí to date for breaches of regulations.

It comes as gardai reported that in one case last weekend, up to around 100 people were found at a house party.

As of yesterday, a total of 19,865 Covid-19 fines have been handed out across the country by An Garda Síochána.

Some 13,972 €100 fines have been issued for non-essential travel, 1,046 €100 fines and 375 €500 fines have been issued for non-essential journeys to airports and ports.

A total of 675 €500 fines have been handed out for organising a house party and 2,666 €150 fines for attending a house party.

For not wearing a face-covering 337 €80 fines have been issued and 377 fines of €100 have been handed out for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State.

In total, these fines add up to €2.8m. Those who receive a fine have 28 days to settle the bill or take an appeal.

Anyone who fails to pay their fine within 28 days will be summoned to a court hearing where they can face a €1,000 fine or imprisonment.

An Garda Síochana said it continues to find groups of people gathering in breach of regulations.

“In some instances, particularly in relation to house parties, Gardaí are finding groups as big as 30 to 40 people,” a spokesperson said.

"In one case last weekend, up to around 100 people were found at a house party.

“These are not just breaches of regulations, but are a risk to the individuals involved, their families and loved ones, and continue to put everybody’s health and the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic at risk.

“An Garda Síochána will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations.”

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon said that the vast majority of people continue to follow public health advice and regulations.

"We thank them for their sacrifice. We know it is not easy, but it is making a difference. It is appreciated by all Gardaí,” she said.

"Unfortunately, despite the constant public health advice, we are still seeing people attending house parties and other large social gatherings.

"Going to such gatherings puts yourself, your loved ones, and everyone else you come into contact with after of getting Covid-19.

"The best way of keeping safe this weekend is to stay home.

"If you are going out, please stay within your 5km, limit your contacts with others, maintain social distancing, and regularly wash your hands.”

