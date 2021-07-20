Undercover report exposes brazen drug dealing in front of schoolchildren in Ballymun

The scourge of open drug dealing in a Dublin community that was devastated by heroin addiction in the 1980s has been laid bare in an special report by RTÉ this evening.

Reporter Fran McNulty and an undercover film crew with RTÉ Investigates secretly filmed a steady stream of open drug deals over five days last month where heroin, crack cocaine, cannabis and opiate-based tranquilisers called ‘Jellies’ were being openly sold in front of school children in Ballymun.

The shocking images showed dealers brazenly selling drugs throughout the day outside the senior citizens’ housing complex Dolman Court in the special report Crack in the Community.

It captured images of what is believed to be a highly organised crew of dealers, ‘spotters’, couriers and ‘money men’ who collect what is believed to be at least €1,000 a day per dealer and pass the proceeds onto figures higher-up in the criminal gang.

A series of lanes and other escape routes outside the complex allows the dealers to disperse at a moment’s notice.

The team witnessed what they estimated to be 42 drug deals in just four hours in which drug addicts – from chronic users to those described as well-dressed people from young to old – could be seen buying drugs on their daily commute to and from work.

The team also spoke anonymously to chronic crack cocaine addicts who spoke of using the drug to numb themselves or to chase an elusive high and their feelings shame and disgust and being unable to put their children before their addiction.

Local school children from the nearby St Joseph’s Primary School also spoke of being terrified of the dealers and running away from them or not establishing eye contact out of fear of reprisals.

"If they have drugs they could have weapons as well,” one child was quoted as saying.

Former Dublin Lord Mayor Andrew Montague, who heads a local drugs taskforce in the area, said: "The level of open drug dealing we have here just would not be tolerated in other more advantaged communities in this country. There would be an outcry, and something would be done about it.”

Gardaí told the programme that they do not have the powers of search and seizure to stop such street-level dealing.

In a statement from the Garda Press Office, they told the programme there are currently 31 gardaí assigned to the Divisional Drugs Unit in the North Dublin Area, representing almost 10pc of the total number of drug unit gardaí nationwide.

They “do not have any blanket or general powers of stop and search”, the statement read.

The report was aired as the latest Health Research Board statistics published today reveal an alarming rise in the use of crack cocaine in Ireland, with the bulk of users in major urban centres like Dublin.

It also revealed how Ballymun has the highest level of opiate addiction in Ireland, something which Mr Montague said is fuelling another generation of addicts following the epidemic of heroin addiction there in the 1980s.

"The drug dealers have a target audience,” he said of many former heroin addicts who are now turning to crack cocaine.

Meanwhile, Dr Anne Marie Carew, research officer for the Health Research Board, said there has been a 400pc increase in the number of people seeking treatment for crack addiction between 2014 and 2020, from a low base of just 84 people seeking treatment for crack addiction in 2014.



