UK police searching for escaped prisoner ‘with Irish accent’ 

A man described as having an Irish accent and with links to Ireland has featured on BBC One's real-life television crime programme, Crimewatch, as part of a British police appeal to find an escaped prisoner.

Michael Moorehouse (32) is on the run after escaping from prison in 2019 where he had been serving a six-year sentence for burglary.

Surrey Police have said they believe Moorehouse has information about a series of burglaries in the area, and are appealing for the public's help in finding him.

The force tweeted: "Have you seen 32-year-old Michael Moorehouse? Featured on BBC Crimewatch this morning [March 24], we believe he has information about a series of burglaries in Surrey.

"If you see him or know how we can find Michael, you can direct message us here [on Twitter]."

A description on the BBC's website reads: "Do you recognise this man, Michael Moorehouse?

"He should be serving a six-year sentence for burglary - instead the 32-year-old is on the run after escaping from prison in 2019.

"Police also want to question him about a burglary where eight-and-a-half thousand pounds worth of jewellery was stolen.

"Moorehouse has an Irish accent and links to Ireland and the South East of England - particularly Essex."

